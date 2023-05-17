'MG Motor 3.0 Is Our Future Roadmap To Take MG India Forward Beyond 2025': MD Rajeev Chaba

MG Motor has announced 3.0 which is a roadmap to the future to take MG India forward. Rajeev Chaba, MD of MG Motor India spoke to Republic Media Network and said, "MG Motor 3.0 is our future roadmap of how we intend to take MG India forward beyond 2025."

When asked what MG 3.0 is all about, Rajeev Chaba said, "It is a plan in which we would like to have a second manufacturing plant in Gujarat, significantly increasing the combined production output from the current 1,20,000 to 3,00,000 vehicles (including both plants' capacity). The capacity of the second manufacturing facility would have 180 thousand vehicles per annum. So overall, Plant A and Plant B would have 300 thousand capacity."

"We need to invest Rs 5000 crores in the new plant and investing in the new cars and products. We are hoping to launch 4-5 new cars primarily EVs, so we think by 2028, 65- 75 per cent of our cars would be EVs," he added.

Rajeev Chaba on MG Motor India's vision

Speaking about MG Motor's vision, Rajeev Chaba said, "MG 2.0, what we are going through right now, envisages that we should be able to utilise our plant capacity to 100 per cent which is 1,20,000 cars per annum. Within MG 2.0, the company has two EVs -- MG Comet EV and MG ZS EV. EVs in MG 2.0 contributes to 35% of sale each."

Further, elaborating on the MG 3.0 plan, Chaba said it is a plan between 2025- 2028 and by 2028, we believe we should be hopefully selling 300 thousand cars.

The CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India also elaborated on the issue of the availability of the charging points. He said, "The issue of availability of charging points is evolving and everybody is learning globally and also in India. In India, the government is promoting enabling blocks, the government is also pushing the charging infrastructure on the highways. Even private players like us and other competitors are putting a lot of money into the charging infrastructure. MG Motor has so far installed chargers at more than 8,000 locations. We have tied up with companies like BPCL and Tata Power to have charging points."

He further claimed that charging infrastructure is rapidly increasing. We have also encouraged some startups for the last-mile charging solution. MG Motor startup teams go to places and look for solutions where chargers can be installed at the company's cost.

Further, speaking about MG Motor India's initiative to tackle environmental concerns, Chaba said, "All global leaders, including our Prime Minister, are talking about minimising carbon footprint, so from that perspective, MG Motor India wants to play a small role in which we are saying we will bring the latest EV technology in India, we will localise the technology, we will try to manufacture most of its components as we go forward and we will encourage the usage of EV to the audience."

Key Initiatives of MG 3.0 roadmap

The key initiatives that would constitute the roadmap are localization and bringing in the latest technology and indigenising it as well, increasing Indian shareholding over the next 2-4 years, enhancing local sourcing and manufacturing across its operations by 2028 through an extensive series of programs including exploring cell manufacturing and clean hydrogen-cell technology through owned or third-party facilities, expanding production capacity with a second plant in Gujarat, introducing a broader range of electric vehicles (EVs), and unveiling new product offerings. MG Motor India also aims to invest more than Rs. 5,000 crore and have a total of 20,000 workforce - both direct as well as indirect, by 2028.

Emphasising its commitment and contribution to India's mission to become a major manufacturing hub, MG Motor India will invest in advanced clean technologies, including hydrogen fuel cells and cell manufacturing, as well as bolster local manufacturing of EV parts through JVs or third-party manufacturing.

MG 3.0 - Future Road Map To Take MG Motor India Forward