MG Motors India To Collaborate With Reliance Jio In IoT Space For Its Upcoming SUV

MG Motor India has joined hands with Reliance Jio in the Internet of Things (IoT) space to provide advanced features in its upcoming mid-size SUV, the company said on Tuesday, August 3. The automaker, which sells models like ZS EV and Hector, would have integration of IT system enabled by IoT of Jio in its upcoming SUV.

In a statement, MG Motor said that the customers of its upcoming SUV will enjoy Jio's widespread internet outreach all over the country. The automaker also added that this move will simplify the driving experience and will offer safety backed by technology.

"Technology and innovation are leading the connected car space in the automobile industry. The current trend focuses increasingly on software-driven devices and our current partnership with a tech-innovator like Jio in the IoT space is a step towards establishing MG Motor as a tech leader in the automobile industry," Rajeev Chaba, MG Motors India President and Managing Director, said.

Jio also called the partnership with MG Motor India an important step in its goal to provide cutting-edge technology products and solutions to users. "Jio's eSIM, IoT and Streaming solutions will enable MG users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics,' Jio Director and President Kiran Thomas said.

Reportedly, MG Motor is planning to launch a non-electric version of its ZS EV. The mid-size SUV is likely to hit the roads by year-end. The automaker is confident that partnership with Reliance Jio will boost its infotainment and telematics offering.

MG Motor India sales in July 2021

In July 2021, the company registered a growth of 100.71% in retail sales with 4,225 units sold. This is because of the fact that during this period last year, the sales were impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. On a month-on-month basis, MG Motor's sales in July 2021 were 18.75% higher than in June 2021.

Launched in India in 2019, the automaker currently offers products MG Hector in 5, 6 and 7 seater variants, MG ZS EC and MG Gloster.