MGL Announces Steep Increase In CNG, PNG Retail Prices In Mumbai; Check New Rates

In a recent development, Mahanagar Gas increases the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The gas distributor within a month has announced the second price hike to the tune of Rs 6/kg for CNG and Rs 4/SCM for PNG which is effective from Wednesday early morning.

The revised MRP inclusive of all taxes in and around Mumbai will be:

CNG: Rs 86/Kg

Domestic PNG: Rs 52.50/Standard Cubic Meter (SCM)

This is the sixth price hike since April this year amidst rising prices of natural gas at sources both internationally as well as for domestically drilled gas. Rising prices have forced suppliers and distributors to cut down on industrial supplies for the past many weeks.

Mahanagar Gas Limited in a statement said, “Due to the significant increase in input gas cost, we have decided to recover the cost. Accordingly, we’ve increased the retail price of CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) to Rs 86 (per kilogram) and domestic PNG (Piped Natural Gas) by Rs 4/SCM (standard cubic meter) to Rs 52.50 in and around Mumbai, effective from this midnight."

MGL’s input gas cost has increased substantially: MGL's official

"In order to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation, MGL is sourcing additional market-priced natural gas to cater to the increasing requirement of CNG and Domestic PNG segments. On account of the substantial increase in the price of market-determined priced gas coupled with rise in domestic gas price, MGL’s input gas cost has also increased substantially," said an official of MGL defending the increase in the price of gas.

"Being a customer-focused Company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas cost is significantly high, MGL has decided to recover such increased gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to increase the MRP of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹6.00/Kg and Domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by ₹4.00/ SCM in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of August 02, 2022 / early morning of August 03, 2022," he added.

According to MGL, the revised MRP of CNG offers attractive savings of about 44% as compared to petrol at current price levels in Mumbai. Notably, MGL's Domestic PNG at current MRP is cheaper than Domestic LPG while delivering unmatched convenience, safety, and reliability to consumers.