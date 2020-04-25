Non-essential Shops Permitted But E-commerce Still Restricted To Essentials Amid Covid

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic

Amid giving permission for the reopening of shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a clarification that E-commerce companies are still only allowed for the supply of essential goods. 

The Centre had already allowed the e-commerce companies to supply essential good such as food, pharmaceutical items and medical equipment.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory. 

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

What will be open after this order?

  • All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory
  • Shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
  • Neighbourhood shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
  • Salons and parlours 
  • Standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
  • All the markets in rural areas
  • All non-essential goods and services in urban areas provided they are within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

What will not be open after this order?

  • Liquor shops
  • Market complexes, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities
  • Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.
  • Multi-brand and single-brand malls
  • Shops in the hotspots and containment zones, except essentials 

