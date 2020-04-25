Non-essential Shops Permitted But E-commerce Still Restricted To Essentials Amid Covid

Amid giving permission for the reopening of shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a clarification that E-commerce companies are still only allowed for the supply of essential goods.

The Centre had already allowed the e-commerce companies to supply essential good such as food, pharmaceutical items and medical equipment.

MHA issues clarification on order allowing the opening of shops. MHA release states, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open". pic.twitter.com/SnFT7L1k2j — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

#COVID19 update

All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.



Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020

What will be open after this order?

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory

Shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Neighbourhood shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Salons and parlours

Standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

All the markets in rural areas

All non-essential goods and services in urban areas provided they are within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

What will not be open after this order?

Liquor shops

Market complexes, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities.

Multi-brand and single-brand malls

Shops in the hotspots and containment zones, except essentials

