Non-essential Shops Permitted But E-commerce Still Restricted To Essentials Amid Covid

Quick links:
Amid giving permission for the reopening of shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a clarification that E-commerce companies are still only allowed for the supply of essential goods.
The Centre had already allowed the e-commerce companies to supply essential good such as food, pharmaceutical items and medical equipment.
MHA issues clarification on order allowing the opening of shops. MHA release states, "In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open". pic.twitter.com/SnFT7L1k2j— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020
READ | Modi Govt Announces Reopening Of Shops, Non-essential Services; Here's What's Allowed
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.
The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.
#COVID19 update— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 24, 2020
All registered shops regd under Shops & Establishment Act of respective States/ UTs, including shops in residential complexes, neighborhood & standalone shops exempted from #lockdown restrictions.
Prohibited: Shops in single & multi brand malls pic.twitter.com/NNz9abgWdA
READ | Centre Adds Clarification: All Rural Shops Except Malls Allowed; E-commerce Still Limited
READ | MHA Issues Clarification On E-commerce Order, States 'supply Of Essential Goods Allowed'
READ | Centre's Block On E-commerce Of Non-essential Goods To Continue During Covid Lockdown: MHA