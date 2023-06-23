Micron Deal To Generate 5,000 Jobs, Government Hints At More Projects In Future

After US-based semiconductor manufacturer Micron Technology confirmed setting up its semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat with a total investment of $2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore) on Thursday, the government has indicated more such projects would be implemented in the future.

Micron said construction of the new manufacturing plant in Gujarat may commence in 2023, with the first phase of the project to be operational in late 2024. The second phase of the project is expected to start in the second half of the decade. The two phases will lead to 5,000 jobs being created. Of the total investment, 50 per cent will come from the central government while 20 per cent from Gujarat.

Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, hinted at more such announcements in the future.

"Micron Technology will set up the semiconductor unit in India under PM @narendramodi Ji’s semiconductor mission. Defining moment in India’s quest for developing the semiconductor industry. Stay tuned for more projects!," he said on Twitter.

Micron Technology will set up the semiconductor unit in India under PM @narendramodi Ji’s semiconductor mission. Defining moment in India’s quest for developing semiconductor industry.

Stay tuned for more projects! — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 22, 2023

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology said that significant progress has been made in the domestic semiconductor industry.

"In the last 18 months after the announcement of Semiconductor vision by PM @narendramodi ji and investment of Rs 76,000 crore to catalyze and build India's Semiconductor Ecosystem, much progress has been made," he said on Twitter.

Big Big milestones in India's roadmap & growth as a #Semiconductor Nation @Semicon_India.



The announcements include major investments by Global Memory n storage chipmaker @MicronTech in multi-billion USD Packaging facility, Global Semiconductor Eqpt leaders like Applied… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) June 22, 2023

He also said the three proposals in the high tech arena strengthen the two countries' resolve to shape the future of technology, products and services.

The announcements will create an estimated minimum 80,000 direct jobs, in addition to indirect jobs in supply chain according to Chandrasekhar.

His comments come after Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US, aimed at boosting diplomatic, economic and trade ties between the country's.

The government announced a Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) worth $10 billion in 2021 to encourage semiconductor and display manufacturing in the country.