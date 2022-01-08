Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Online Investment Platform Groww As Advisor & Investor

Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella on Saturday joined India's online investment platform Groww, Lalit Keshre, Groww CEO announced on the micro-blogging platform. According to Keshre, Nadela has joined the firm as an investor and advisor. "Groww gets one of the world's best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India," Keshre said on Saturday. However, he did not disclose details about Nadella's induction into the online financial firm.

Have a look at the announcement made by Lalit Keshre here:

Groww gets one of the world’s best CEOs as an investor and advisor.



Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India. — Lalit Keshre (@lkeshre) January 8, 2022

It is worth mentioning the online investment platform that allows investors to invest in mutual funds and stocks had raised $83 million led by Tiger Global in April last year. The major investment led the company to move into the coveted unicorn club. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-based firm attracted an investment of nearly $251 million within six months. The last investment helped the company triple its valuation to $3 billion, or about Rs 22,500 crore. The tremendous investment also helped Groww to compete with other companies like Razorpay and Pine Labs. Notably, Razorpay has a valuation of $7.5 billion while Pine Labs has a valuation of $3.5 billion.

Groww is one of the highly-rated apps in the Play Store and App Store

It is worth mentioning that the company was founded by former Flipkart executives Keshre, Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh and Ishan Bansal in 2016. Since then, it has been meeting positive results in terms of investment and customer support. As of now, the company offers online investment in three platforms-- website, android and iOS. It is one of the highly-rated apps in the Play Store and App Store with a rating of over 4.4 and 4.5 stars respectively. With a safe and secure and a high level of encryption standards, the company allows Stocks, mutual funds, SIP and now IPO investments via the Groww app and web platform. According to the data uploaded by the website, it has more than 20 million active users all across the world.

Image: ANI