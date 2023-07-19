Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Joins Threads, Signifies AI Collaboration

Microsoft's Chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella, has joined Threads, the anticipated threat to Twitter by Meta, forging a significant alliance between the two companies. This announcement coincides with the expansion of their collaborative efforts in the field of artificial intelligence, showcasing their shared commitment to advancing this cutting-edge technology.

In his first post on Threads, Nadella conveyed his excitement, stating, "Today is an incredible day to join Threads! We're thrilled to strengthen our AI partnership with Meta by integrating their Llama family of large language models into Azure. This aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming the preferred cloud platform for both cutting-edge and open models."

Other big names on Threads

Nadella's presence on Threads places him among many tech CEOs, such as Sundar Pichai from Google and Andy Jassy from Amazon. Additionally, the platform boasts the participation of industry giants like Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Notably, Apple CEO Tim Cook has yet to join Threads.

Microsoft-Meta collaboration

The integration of Meta's Llama family of large language models into Azure signifies a significant advancement in the collaboration between Microsoft and Meta. An official Microsoft blog post announced this development, emphasising the shared goal of democratising AI and its benefits. The blog stated, "Meta and Microsoft are proud to offer support for the Llama 2 family of large language models (LLMs) on Azure and Windows. Llama 2 empowers developers and organisations to create innovative AI-powered tools and experiences."

By adopting an open approach with Llama 2, Meta demonstrates their commitment to inclusivity and choice for developers. Microsoft, as Meta's preferred partner, eagerly anticipates the commercial release of Llama 2, which will further enable customers to leverage its capabilities.

Threads, introduced by Meta on July 6 of this year, is poised to rival Twitter. Available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Threads allows users to share posts of up to 500 characters, accompanied by links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.