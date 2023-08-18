Millennials' Love For Pets To Push Indian Pet-care Market To Rs 5,374 Cr By 2025

India's pet care industry: India’s booming pet-care market: The rapid pace of urban lifestyle adoption and changing family dynamics have contributed to an unforeseen rise in pet ownership in India. On one hand, where pets are enabling a huge urban population to deal with their monotonous lifestyles, on the other hand, owning pets is also becoming a lifestyle choice of semi-urban and rural households as well. What’s more, Indian pet owners are more than willing to open their wallets for the well-being of their pet babies.

According to Statista, Indians have more than 31 million pets in their households and this number is growing at an annual rate of over 12 per cent. This increasing adoption of pet ownership in India is creating a space for a new industry to thrive. From pet care services to pet-centric e-commerce platforms, India is becoming home to innovative pet-related businesses.

Growing pet startups in India

According to a Bonafide Research report, the Indian pet care industry is expected to reach Rs 5,474 crore by 2025, with a CAGR of more than 19 per cent. The pet market in India is not as glamorous as others but it is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country.

Image credit: Unsplash

Until now, the Indian pet market has been completely unorganised with local offline retailers holding a significant share of the pie. However, the growing demand for pet-related products and services has paved the way for a wave of pet-focused startups in India.

While Pedigree, Mars International, Royal Canin, and Himalaya already dominate the Indian pet food market, there still lies a huge gap in their national distribution and online retail.

Heads up for Tail, Wiggles, Just Dogs, Curio, Pet Mojo and other pet startups in India are making a space for themselves while understanding the behavioural buying patterns of Indian pet customers.

What are pet owners buying?

According to a survey by Rakuten Insight on pet products purchased in January 2022, about 78 per cent of respondents purchased pet food, treats, and snacks in India, however, as the industry proceeds further, this market share is likely to get more diverse in the coming years.

Image credit: Unsplash

Despite this, 80 per cent of Indian households choose to feed home-cooked meals to their pets, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Apart from looking out for healthier and more nutritious food for their pets, Indian pet owners are also spending on pet housing-related products such as aquariums, cages, bedding, terrariums and so on. Reports also show that 42 per cent of respondents regularly purchase pet grooming and hygiene products.

Other pet products which Indians spend on include pet toys, clothing and accessories, health supplements, cannabinoid products, pet-related tech products, and even pet insurance.

Dogs dominate the Indian pet-market

According to Statista, the Indian pet market is led by dogs which account for 68 per cent of the total market share. Dogs are followed by cats (34 per cent), fishes and other aquatic animals (17 per cent), birds (16 per cent), rabbits (9 per cent), snakes (2 per cent), mice (2 per cent), and other insects (1 per cent).

Image credit: Unsplash

The most popular dog breeds in India are Labrador Retrievers, German Shepherds, and Golden Retrievers. Besides canines, the market share of rabbits as pets is expected to grow by an annual rate of 26 per cent in the coming years.

With the increasing adoption of pets, the Indian pet-related consumer market is poised to grow in the coming years. Despite this, key industry players must deal with challenges such as a lack of awareness among Indian pet owners, the absence of required infrastructure, and making pet products more affordable to cater to a growing segment of pet parents.