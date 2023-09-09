Millets, Horticulture, Security: Delhi Hotels Ready As Delegations Arrive For G20 Summit

Hotels and G20 Summit Delhi: The national capital is decked up for the G20 Summit, and high-level delegations have begun trickling in. Amid this, hotels in Delhi are active like never before as they are gearing up to cater to an unprecedented influx of dignitaries for the G20 Leadership Summit slated to begin tomorrow. Hotels across the city are putting their best foot forward in terms of service, while also ensuring top-notch security protocols are in place.

Ministry of Tourism-run India Tourism Development Corporation’s The Ashok Hotel has crafted a range of unique recipes designed to serve the distinguished dignitaries attending the summit. Among these are Pearl Peas Soup - a green peas and pearl millet soup, Jowar Anjeer ke koftey, Falafel in Pita Pockets served with Hummus, Grilled Salmon in south Indian style Curry Leaf Marination, Bao, which are steamed buns with exotic fillings, and Amaranth Jalebi with Thandai Rabdi. These are innovative recipes meant for the visiting dignitaries for the G20 Summit. The emphasis in the meal buffets is more on Indian Cuisine along with promoting millet-based items on the menu.

Jowar Anjeer ke koftey | Image: The Ashok, ITDC

In Delhi’s CP, Shangri-La Eros, where UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are reportedly staying, is prepared to exemplify warm, caring, and unforgettable hospitality, according to General Manager Abhishek Sadhoo.

“We've meticulously crafted a warm and inviting reception for the imminent arrival of the esteemed G20 delegates at the hotel. Executive Chef Gagandeep Sawhney, drawing inspiration from the theme of Vasudev Kutumbakam, has artfully composed a selection of special amenities. Among these delights, a striking Valrhona Guanaja chocolate tree takes centrestage, adorned with an array of traditional Indian sweets such as Gulab Jamun, Jalebi, and complemented by delectable finger millet cookies and an assortment of savoury treats,” he shared.

The hotel is also decorated with fresh flowers, and at the core of the lobby is a lotus-shaped centrepiece that represents the G20 logo. Live sitar, santoor, and tabla performances have also been arranged at the hotel.

“Taj Mahal, New Delhi has undergone its journey of renovation and a modern remodel keeping its elegance and timeless charm while introducing technology and elevated experiences for guests and in the heart of the house as well. The fully refurbished kitchens offer enhanced agility, customisation, and safety and security features. In addition, the upgraded technology provides energy efficiency and higher productivity for F&B culinary and service teams,” said Satyajeet Krishnan, Area Director - Operations and General Manager - Taj Mahal, New Delhi.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will reportedly be staying at The Lalit, New Delhi, where horticulture and culinary heritage are at the forefront of preparations. “The guests will experience an elaborate spread showcasing the unified flavours of India. Besides this, as part of our ‘We Serve What We Grow’ initiative, we are using home grown herbs, spices and a variety of greens to focus on health quotient and enhance the overall nutritional aspect of the delicacies. Moreover, our preparations are deeply rooted in principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. We're cultivating a strong and skilled workforce, committed to delivering exceptional hospitality,” shared Vijay Bhalla, General Manager, The Lalit, New Delhi.

Boost to city’s hospitality

The G20 Summit has given a major boost to the hospitality industry in the city.

“With G20 event, the occupancy rate is around 85 per cent in Luxury and Premium hotel brands. This is a combined result of top-down suite or room category as per the need of G20 as well as compressed demand. Having said, this is expected to be a limited-time streak and should settle at 80 per cent average as Delhi market performs naturally,” said Vineet Mishra, Cluster General Manager, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi, Aerocity.

Delhi has a history of hosting Heads of States, and so, most hotel teams are well-versed with the related protocols. Nonetheless, hotels across the city have been working closely with local authorities to ensure consistent upkeep, maintenance, and security checks in order to provide the dignitaries with enhanced experience and hospitality.

Overall, the hotel occupancy rates are exprected to be at a decadal peak of 70-72 per cent in Delhi, according to various market analyses. In order to accommodate the high-level delegations as well as their security detail, more than 20 hotels have been booked in the NCR, including ITC Maurya Sheraton, The Oberoi, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity, The Leela, and The Claridges, The Imperial, reports have said.

ITC Maurya Sheraton is hosting US President Joe Biden | Image: ITC Maurya

According to Hotel Association of India, hotel occupancy rates and room tariffs have revounded to pre-COVID-19 levels due to amplified demand stemming from G20 Summit and tourist influx.

“Delhi’s hotels are serving as hosts for world leaders and their delegations participating in pivotal bilateral and multilateral engagements. These hotels will also provide crucial security, hospitality, and logistical support. The Summit’s historic moments and discussions will shape global agenda, augmenting the hotels’ prestige,” said Chander K Baljee, Managing Director, Royal Orchid Hotels.

G20 Summit is crucial for the booming Indian hospitality industry. “India is making efforts to establish itself as a global tourist destination. This G20 Summit is the right opportunity for India to showcase its world-class tourist destinations and top-notch hospitality to attract more foreign tourists to the country. The G20 Presidency provides an opportunity to India to expand its narrative of inbound tourism with special focus and emphasis on sustainable and adventure tourism,” said JK Mohanty, Member & Hony Secretary, Hotel Association of India, and Managing Director, Swosti Premium Limited.

A rise in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) is also expected in FY23 compared to FY22. India received 61.9 lakh FTAs during 2022 as compared to 15.2 lakh during the same period of 2021. During this G20 Presidency, India is hosting over 200 meetings across 59 destinations throughout the country.