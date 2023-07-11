Minda Corp Secures Rs 750 Crore Order For EV Battery Chargers

Minda Corporation Ltd, an auto components maker, has secured a significant contract worth Rs 750 crore from a leading automobile manufacturer to produce battery chargers for electric vehicles. The company announced that the battery chargers will be manufactured at the facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spark Minda Green Mobility Systems, located in Pune.

While the identity of the automobile manufacturer remains undisclosed, the order's lifetime value is confirmed to be Rs 750 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Minda Corporation.

Aakash Minda, the Executive Director of Minda Corporation, expressed his satisfaction with the contract, stating that the order is "a testament to Spark Minda's robust EV product portfolio and our focus on customer centricity".

He emphasised that this achievement highlights their commitment to promoting sustainable mobility and their ability to meet the changing demands of the global automotive industry.

The company further highlighted that electric vehicles accounted for nearly 20 per cent of their total orders won in the previous financial year.

The newly acquired project will reinforce Spark Minda's position as a leader in green and connected mobility. By securing this contract, Minda Corporation demonstrates its focus on capturing opportunities in the growing electric vehicle market and contributing to a more sustainable future.