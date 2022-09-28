The Modi government on Wednesday decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 percent for government employees and pensioners. With this 4% hike, the DA for central government employees and pensioners has been increased from its previous 34% to 38% now.

"Union cabinet has decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 percent for central government employees and pensioners effective from July 1, 2022. This will cost the government Rs 12852 crore but it will benefit government employees," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in the cabinet briefing.

#LIVE | Union cabinet has also decided to increase Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 per cent for central government employees and pensioners: Union minister Anurag Thakurhttps://t.co/DhgNjAkiiX pic.twitter.com/cXsTlQjXmk — Republic (@republic) September 28, 2022

In March, the Union government had hiked DA by 3 percent from 31 percent to 34 percent. Notably, this is the third increase in DA in over a year. In October 2021, the government raised Dearness Allowance from 28 percent to 31 percent. Prior to that, in July 2021, the Centre raised the DA from 17% to 28%.

The Dearness Allowance is granted to central government employees to assist them to cope with the effects of inflation on their pay. Employees and pensioners benefit from it. This decision by the government will benefit over 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners.