Modi-Musk Meeting: What Can Starlink Change For India?

Tesla and Starlink CEO, Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the State Visit. Elon Musk has praised Modi and has made optimistic announcements for the Indian Internet Network. Musk has revealed that PM Modi has extended an invitation to him and he plans to bring Starlink to India which can be incredibly helpful for remote and rural villages in India.

Starlink, part of Musk's space venture SpaceX had already registered its business in India in 2022 under the leadership of Sanjay Bhargava. The top executive stepped down after the Indian Government ordered SpaceX to stop accepting orders for the device as it did not have the license to operate in the South Asian market.

PM Modi's meeting with Musk comes at a time when he has resumed talks with New Delhi on the incentives and benefits in the South Asian Market. In addition to this, representatives from Starlink have also had recent interactions with Indian Telecom Ministry to discuss the possibilities of implementing the world's first satellite internet services in India.

Starlink in India can revolutionise the entire Internet ecosystem in India. It also comes at a time when the country is aggressively working on plans to implement 5G internet services in every nook and corner of the country. According to Starlink, it can offer an average download speed of approximately 129.l64Mbps and can go up to 300Mbps. Starlink in India can be an impetus in reducing tech infrastructural charges which are needed for the conventional tower-based internet facility.

In terms of specifications, what makes Starlink different from other internet providers is its low latency. India at present suffers from high latency in many areas despite having major infrastructural developments in terms of 5G and research in 6G. A latency in simple words means delay, a low latency service means no delay and enhances user experience, whereas a higher latency means the opposite.

In addition to this what makes it different is its easy installation capability and exclusive user access from mobile applications. At present it is available in countries like Canada, the US, Mexico, Columbia, Peru, Brazil, Peru, France, Spain, Germany and Australia etc. According to the company, the majority of countries in Africa, Asia and South America are on the country's waitlist and its talk with the respective government is going on. Starlink also has its operations in the Maritime landscape.

According to media reports, Starlink offers three different packages in the US. Starlink internet costs $110 per month with a $599 one-time equipment fee. Starlink RV internet costs $135 per month with an up-front $599 equipment fee. Starlink Business costs $500 per month with a $2,500 one-time equipment fee.