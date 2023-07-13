Mohandas Pai, Former SBI Chair Rajnish Kumar To Join BYJU'S Advisory Council

T V Mohandas Pai, an early investor in BYJU'S, and former SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar will join an advisory council at the troubled EdTech giant BYJU'S, news agency Reuters reported. The council will mentor BYJU'S board and its CEO Byju Raveendran on crucial matters, the company said on Thursday.

Major changes at BYJU’S amid tensions

The development comes after EdTech giant BYJU'S appointed former upGrad head Arjun Mohan as the CEO for the international business today. According to the sources, its founder and head Byju Raveendran will remain as the Group CEO.

Developments to the board also come at a time when the company, which was once valued at $22 billion in 2022, faced many issues with its board members and auditors resigning and deferring appointments for new employees.

The new appointments to the advisory council are aimed at providing a boost to the company, which at present is facing financial stress and is struggling with the repayment of a $1.2 billion loan that it took in November 2021. The firm has also been raided by the financial crime-fighting agency over suspected violations of foreign exchange laws.

Report also reveal that Mrinal Mohit will continue to be the head of the India business operations. At present, Raveendran's net worth is around Rs 3,900 crore and his 18 per cent stake in the company is valued under $1 billion.

Recently, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered an inspection of BYJU'S account books and sought a report in six weeks. Based on the findings, the ministry will decide if the matter needs to be escalated to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which is part of the MCA.

BYJU'S is yet to submit its financial statements for the fiscal year 2022, which led to the resignation of Deloitte as its auditor and the exit of three board members last month. However, the company has told investors that it would file them by this September while the results for the last fiscal, would be filed by December.

Troubles have been mounting for the company, with the company falling behind in payments to a national pension fund. Late last month, a lawyer representing the company said it had made up the shortfall in payments to the fund.

(With Reuters inputs)