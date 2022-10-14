Aarin Capital co-founder Mohandas Pai, during the Republic Media Network's India Economic Summit on Friday, advised the aspiring unicorns to work on "valuation" rather than focusing on "glamour". Sharing his own experience of business, he underscored that the core value of the business is "valuation" and stressed it as the key to achieving a sustainable market."Everybody loves money. Everybody wants to be a billionaire. It's good to have a lot of money and we should have the ambition to make an obscene amount of money. So, valuation becomes important. Valuation is what people pay you for buying your stock," he asserted.

"Value creation is what you do to create a sustainable business. And throughout history, valuations and value creation moved in cycles. When there is greed, valuation goes up. We believe growth is going to be a one-way street.. all the way up, like inflation in the US. But when greed becomes too large, fears come in. And then people start selling and then valuation disappears," he added.

Stressing that "greed and fear rule the market", he said: "Human emotions rule the market. It happened throughout. When the going is good, raise capital. Keep the money in the bank. Look at it every single day, and worship it."

'We have got to scale up and address the global market': Pai

He further highlighted how India has evolved from a developing nation to an emerging nation in the last three decades. Recalling the era of the 1980s-1990s, Pai asserted foreign companies did not like to invest in New Delhi due to uncertainty in the market and added the dynamics have changed no, stating that "We have got to scale up and address the global market, not just the Indian market. That is what ambition should be."

According to Pai, a number of foreign companies are eagerly willing to invest in Indian companies and startups and ascertained the country will have a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of nearly $100 billion by the end of this year.

Predicting that there will be 250 unicorns by 2025, Mohandas Pai stated, "India is in a great cycle for startups. We have raised $12 billion of money from 2014 to 2021. In 2021, we got $42 billion of capital coming in. This year, we will have an FDI of $100 billion. This year, we have 18 unicorns. Last year, we had unicorns almost every week".

Mohandas Pai reveals how the Indian market works

Emphasising the model of investment and expectations of investors, he said no one can accuse them of the action they took as the companies "pour money when money is available. And when money dries up, they sit quietly". He noted that the cycle will continue. "It is the nature of the beast. Human beings move by greed and fear. These are the only two emotions in the private markets," said Pai. He also stressed that investment is an art and noted that's how entrepreneurs are funded.



He further maintained that India is a supply-constrained state, and not demand-constrained, and underscored it as the main reason behind the share of FDI in the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Pai remarked, "Only 2% of GDP is coming as FDI. We are very small and diversity is high. We have to be optimistic and work towards it". He elaborated, "We are supply-constrained, not demand-constrained. We must take per-capita income to $46,000 a year."

Image: Republic World