Monetary Crisis Hits Automobile Exports From India, Witnessing A 28% Decline In Q1

Automobile exports from India experienced a significant drop of 28 per cent in the April-June period this year, attributed to the monetary crisis in various developing countries, particularly in Africa, as revealed by the latest data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The overall exports in the first quarter, ending on June 30, 2023, stood at 10,32,449 units compared to 14,25,967 units during the same period last year.

Rajesh Menon, DG of SIAM, stated that all vehicle segments recorded a decline in exports during the first quarter, mainly due to currency devaluation in many export destinations, especially in Africa and other developing countries. These nations have been grappling with foreign exchange availability challenges, which have limited vehicle sales. Despite the existing consumer demand for vehicles in these markets, countries are prioritising imports of essential items.

In the passenger vehicle category, shipments totalled 1,52,156 units in the June quarter, marking a 5 per cent decrease from the April-June period of 2022. Specifically, passenger car shipments dropped to 94,793 units in the reviewed period compared to 1,04,400 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, utility vehicle shipments witnessed a marginal decline to 55,419 units in the first quarter of this fiscal year, as opposed to 55,547 units in the same period last year.

Maruti Suzuki India claimed the top position with shipments of 62,857 units in the June quarter, while Hyundai Motor India followed closely with 35,100 units shipped in the first quarter, compared to 34,520 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. Kia India secured the third position with overseas shipments of 22,511 units, surpassing the 21,459 units exported in the June quarter of the last fiscal year.

Two-wheeler exports experienced a significant decline of 31 per cent, amounting to 7,91,316 units in the April-June period, compared to 11,48,594 units in the year-ago period. Furthermore, commercial vehicle shipments also dipped by 25 per cent to 14,625 units in the first quarter, as compared to 19,624 units in the April-June period of the 2022-23 fiscal year. Three-wheeler exports followed suit with a decline of 25 per cent, reaching 73,360 units in the reviewed period, down from 97,237 units in the June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

