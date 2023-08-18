Moody's Affirms India's BAA3 Sovereign Ratings With Stable Outlook

International credit ratings agency Moody's has affirmed the Government of India's long-term local and foreign-currency issuer ratings and the local-currency senior unsecured rating at BAA3 with a stable outlook.

"The affirmation and stable outlook are driven by Moody's view that India's economy is likely to continue to grow rapidly by international standards, although potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years. High GDP growth will contribute to gradually rising income levels and overall economic resilience. In turn, this will support gradual fiscal consolidation and government debt stabilization, albeit at high levels," Moody's said.

Moody's expects India's economic growth to outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand. In turn, high growth by international standards will support a gradual increase in currently low income levels which will contribute to economic strength.

Quality of trade and transport improved

“The government's ongoing emphasis on infrastructure development, mirrored in the increasing share of capital expenditure in the Union budget, has led to tangible improvements in logistics performance and the quality of trade and transport-related infrastructure. This has complemented the government's implementation of its digital public infrastructure —which has entailed the widespread adoption of digital payments and data exchange—in enhancing the efficiency of public service delivery, while also boosting the formalization of the economy and broadening the tax base,” Moody’s said.

Moody's said the country's financial sector continues to strengthen, alleviating much of the economic and contingent liability risks that had previously driven downward rating pressure.

The fundamental improvement in the banking system's financial soundness over the last three years has also allowed the private sector to leverage upon buoyant domestic sentiment and channel funding towards capital formation beyond the immediate rebound from the pandemic, as evidenced by the robustness of credit growth, Moody’s said.