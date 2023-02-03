Moody's Says Assessing Financial Flexibility Of Adani Group

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said it is assessing overall financial flexibility, including liquidity position, of Adani Group firms given a significant and rapid decline in stock value post-release of the Hindenburg Research report.

"These adverse developments are likely to reduce the group's ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years," Moody's said.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in a report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.

