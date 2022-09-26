Moonlighting Debate Sparks Blazing Whataboutery On Ethics, Professions, Salaries & More

A massive ongoing debate over 'Moonlighting' has intensified after one of the biggest IT companies Wipro sacked some 300 employees in a bid to toughen its stand against staffers taking a second job secretively. Moonlighting means employees taking up a second job or multiple other work assignments apart from one's full-time job without the employer's knowledge.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji asserted that the company has no place for any employee who chooses to work directly with rivals while being on Wipro payrolls. "Moonlighting is a complete violation of integrity in its deepest form", he added.

"The reality is that there are people today working for Wipro and working directly for one of our competitors and we have actually discovered 300 people in the last few months who are doing exactly that," Premji said.

When quizzed about action taken against the 300 employees, he said services have been terminated in those specific instances of violation. Premji has always been a vocal critic of Moonlighting. Last month, he tweeted and equated it to "cheating".

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022

Wipro's action against Moonlighting has evoked a mixed response across the country as it came at a time when Swiggy introduced its 'Moonlighting policy' allowing its employees to work on other projects after their working hours. From Political leaders to IT companies, and citizens. Here's what they have to say amid the triggering fierce debate:-

Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs Moonlighting

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar backed Moonlighting but cautioned employees for not violating any contract obligations. He stated this is the age of employee-entrepreneurs and corporates, and the firms must now recognise that there has been a fundamental shift in the ideas and attitudes of the young Indian IT workforce.

At a Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) event, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Today's youngsters have every sense of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetise, create more values... So, the efforts of companies that want to pin their employees down and say that you should not work on your own startup are doomed to fail."

Corporates on Moonlighting

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises backed Wipro's decision citing top IT services providers, can not be compared with Swiggy. Taking to Twitter, Goenka said, "Moonlighting: Wipro vs Swiggy - they just can’t be compared. Wipro deals with Fortune 500 clients for whom data secrecy is sacrosanct. If the customer finds even a remote chance of data compromise, it will not be tolerated," he said.

Moonlighting: Wipro vs Swiggy - they just can’t be compared. Wipro deals with Fortune 500 clients for whom data secrecy is sacrosanct. If the customer finds even a remote chance of data compromise, it will not be tolerated. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 24, 2022

IBM India also joined the debate on moonlighting, terming it as an unethical practice. The company's managing director for India and South Asia Sandip Patel had reasoned that at the time of joining, the company's employees sign an agreement saying they will be working only for IBM. "Notwithstanding what people can do in the rest of their time, it is not ethically right to do that (moonlighting)," Patel had said.

Infosys also made its stand clear to its employees, emphasising that dual employment is not permitted, and warned that any violation of contract clauses will trigger disciplinary action “which could even lead to termination of employment". “No two-timing - no moonlighting!" Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services company, had said in a strong and firm message to employees last week. Infosys’ internal communication titled “no double lives" had made it clear that “dual employment is not permitted as per…Employee Handbook and Code of Conduct".

It also cited the relevant clause in the offer letter to drive home the point. “Any violation of these clauses will lead to disciplinary action which could even lead to termination of employment," Infosys’ mail had said.

As most companies' condemned moonlighting, Tech Mahindra backed the practice as CEO CP Gurnani stated that it is necessary to keep changing with the times and added, “I welcome disruption in the ways we work".

During an event, Gurnani said, “If you go by my word if someone is meeting the efficiency and productivity norms, and he wants to make some extra money as long as he is not committing fraud, he is not doing something against the values and ethics of his company, I have no problem. I would like to make it a policy. So, if you want to do it, cheers to that, but be open about it," he said, reported PTI.

Netizens reacts

As Moonlighting was trending Twitter after Wipro fired 300 employees for secretly working for rivals. Social media users began sharing their thoughts with memes on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Your school teacher secretly conducting private tuitions was nothing but moonlighting. — Nirmit Shah (@stupid_creator_) September 23, 2022

Premji and his son can be a director in 10 different companies



Infosys was created when d founders were still working for Patni computers



But employees are slaves.



If moonlighting is wrong then forcing employees to work beyond 8 hours shld be a criminal offence#moonlighting — venkatR (@newschatTM) September 22, 2022

#Moonlighting

Employee - I allow my maids to work at 6 other places and you are not allowing me to work in 2-3? — Shweta (@TrustScore_1) September 14, 2022

I still don't understand what's the issue in working with two companies at same time when the #entrepreneurs themselves run multiple businesses simultaneously!#Wipro #moonlighting — Akash (@myselfakaash) September 21, 2022

