Speaking on the topic of moonlighting, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday that the days when workers joined up with major IT companies and spent their whole life at work were long gone.

At a Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) event, the minister asserted that firms' attempts to restrain employees by telling them they shouldn't work on their own startups are doomed to failure.

Notably, moonlighting refers to people doing more than one full-time job along with their 9 to 5 job. It also comprises those who work on side jobs or gigs and is quite well known in the IT industry. Over the past weeks, the moonlighting issue has ignited a fresh debate polarising opinions within the IT industry.

Union Minister backs moonlighting

Backing the moonlighting at the PAFI event, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "Today's youngsters have every sense of confidence and purpose about wanting to monetise, create more values... So, the efforts of companies that want to pin their employees down and say that you should not work on your own startup are doomed to fail."

At @PAFIIndia, was asked abt moonlighting



Tdy age of employee entrepreneurs.



Employers expect employees to be entrepreneurl.Same people can apply it to themselvs.



Captive models will fade-Future of work is community of product builders who will work on multiple projcts. pic.twitter.com/NSSJGuOpTC — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) September 23, 2022

According to an official release, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated this is the age of employee-entrepreneurs and corporates, and the firms must now recognise that there has been a fundamental shift in the ideas and attitudes of the young Indian IT workforce.

"Any captive models will fade. Employers expect employees to be entrepreneurial while serving them. The same people can apply it personally to themselves," he said. The Minister, however, also agreed that moonlighting should not be in violation of any contractual obligations. He also predicted a period when a community of product builders would exist who would split their time between several projects. "Just like lawyers or consultants do. This is the future of work," Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Notably, Chandrasekhar's remarks come at a time when software giant Wipro has dismissed 300 of its employees for moonlighting and Infosys has warned its staff that moonlighting might result in their job termination.

Swiggy's 'Moonlighting policy'

It is pertinent to mention that at a time when companies are taking action against employees who practise moonlighting, Swiggy has introduced its 'Moonlighting policy' allowing its employees to work on other projects after their working hours. The food delivery platform while claiming this as an industry-first policy stated that the employees will be allowed to do second jobs but under certain conditions.

"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," the company release said.

(With inputs from PTI)