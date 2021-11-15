MP Police Arrest Drug Suppliers Who Allegedly Used Amazon To Deliver Contraband

Amazon India found itself in trouble after a complaint in Madhya Pradesh reported against the e-commerce website alleged that a seller had sold drugs like cannabis and marijuana using the company’s platform. The revelations were made after the Madhya Pradesh Police on Saturday seized 20 kg marijuana from Bhind district and discovered that it was delivered by Amazon in two 2 kg packets from Visakhapatnam to a Dhaba of Bhind district's Gohad.

Speaking on the same, the Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh said that the Amazon company was “a partner in the smuggling scandal and had a two-third share”. According to Singh, “So far, smugglers have supplied a huge consignment of about one ton of ganja worth Rs. 1 crore 10 Lakhs.”

MP Police arrests drug suppliers who used Amazon to deliver Marijuana

SP Singh stated that based on a tip, Kallu Pawaiya (30) and Dhaba owner Brijendra Tomar (35) were detained on Saturday from Bhind-Gwalior Road, and 20 kg of marijuana was collected from them.

"Kallu used to source the marijuana from Visakhapatnam through a reputed international e-commerce firm to Gwalior, Bhopal, Kota, Agra and other areas of the country. Brijendra helped him in the business," he had said.

He further told, "Ganja consignments were being smuggled via Amazon from Vizag to MP & other places. The accused have been arrested and his partner has also been taken into custody. He says the accused had smuggled one-ton ganja in the past four months via Amazon.”

Amazon assures full compliance, continues to investigate matter

Responding to the same, Amazon said that the company had initiated an internal investigation in the matter and they are questioning the seller with them. They further added that the seller is cooperating with them. “We're currently investigating whether there is any non-compliance on part of the seller. We assure full co-operation & support required to investigating authorities & law enforcement agencies with ongoing investigations,” Amazon India Spokesperson said.

The e-commerce giant spokesperson further said that the company has assured full cooperation to the investigating agencies and “Evidence is being collected to see if it could be prosecuted for providing a platform for such drug transactions,” the official added.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: AP)