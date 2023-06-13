MRF Becomes First Indian Stock To Cross Rs 1 Lakh Mark, Here Is Why

MRF shares rose as much as 1.4% to become the first stock in India to reach the six-figure Rs 1 lakh mark on Tuesday. Its shares reached a 52-week high of Rs 1,00,439.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The country's leading tyre maker's net profit in the quarter ended March 2023 surged 161 per cent to Rs 410.66 from Rs 157 crore during the same period last year. Its revenue from operations jumped 10 per cent to Rs 5,725.39 crore from Rs 5,200.92 crore in the same period last year.

The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 169 (1690 per cent) per share of Rs 10 each which along with two interim dividends of Rs 3 (30 per cent1) per share already paid works out to Rs 175 (1750 per cent) per share of Rs 10 each.

MRF stock has rallied more than 45 per cent since last year. Earlier the stock at Rs 99,933 had hit an all-time high on May 8 as per its quarterly and annual financial results. In January 2021, MRF's shares crossed the Rs 90,000 mark for the first time.

"As we can see after a strong rally from Rs 82,000 to Rs 1,00,000, the stock is under consolidation. For now, it has a strong support near Rs 95,000," said Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking.

"So till the time it is trading above Rs 95000 it can touch Rs 125000 very soon till Diwali. Investors should be positive about the stock," he added.

MRF shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 times while its price-to-book value multiple stood at 2.89 times. The return on equity on the shares was 5.63 per cent. The share had been increasing for the last three trading sessions, a total of 321 shares changed hands on the BSE compared to an average of 319 shares traded daily in the past two weeks.

"The technical chart analysis indicates that there is further potential for growth, as we can observe a breakout pattern known as a classical flag formation. This pattern suggests that the stock's upward momentum is likely to continue, with a potential target of around 1,10,000. It's important to note that even if there are temporary pullbacks, the previous breakout level of 95,000 is expected to provide strong support and act as a solid foundation for the stock," said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart.

As of 11:29 AM, the shares traded at Rs 99,751.05 on the BSE, 0.82 per cent higher than the previous day's closing price.

With today's surge in MRF's share price its market capitalisation rose to Rs 42,329 crore.