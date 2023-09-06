Mukesh Ambani And Gautam Adani To Attend G20 Summit Dinner

Business elites to attend G20 summit: India's wealthiest tycoons, including arch-rivals Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, will join leaders from the G20 nations at a dinner event in the capital city on Saturday. India is using the occasion to showcase its status as the world's fastest-growing major economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to leverage leadership in the G20, a group of the world's most influential economies, to position India as an attractive hub for trade and investment, particularly in light of China's economic deceleration.

The guest list for the gathering in New Delhi includes US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Among the 500 business figures invited are Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Bharti Airtel Founder-Chairman Sunil Mittal, along with Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries and Gautam Adani of the Adani Group, as confirmed by two sources.

Bringing together India’s business elite

A government official, speaking anonymously, described the dinner as an opportunity to bring together India's business elite during the leaders' summit.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the weekend summit.

The dinner, scheduled to be held at a new $300 million venue shaped like a conch shell, will feature Indian cuisine with a particular focus on millets, a grain promoted by the country.

Fierce competitors coming together

Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani have been fierce competitors across various sectors, including telecommunications, media, energy, and finance. They have alternated as Asia's wealthiest individuals in recent times.

The Adani Group faced scrutiny this year following reports by short-seller Hindenburg Research and an investigative outlet that accused the conglomerate of using opaque funds to invest in its own shares. The Adani Group has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, Tata Sons, Bharati Airtel, Aditya Birla Group, and the Indian government did not respond to email inquiries regarding the invitation.

(With Reuters inputs)