Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries Shares Slip After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of Reliance Industries, India's largest company by market capitalisation, fell nearly 3 per cent on Monday after the conglomerate posted a bigger-than-expected drop in its first-quarter profit late on Friday.

Weak demand and a steep fall in refining margins impacted the company's flagship oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, contributing to the profit slide.

The fall in Reliance's shares, their steepest in two weeks, led to losses on the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The Mukesh Ambani-led company is the heaviest stock in the index with a 10.21 per cent weightage.

Earnings

Reliance's O2C business, which grew post the pandemic on higher demand for fuels, has now seen refining margins fall from record levels hit last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 6 per cent from a year earlier in the business.

Analysts at BOB Capital Markets, however, believe that EBITDA in the segment is expected to come off its peak but remain resilient over the next two years.

A higher subscriber base and customer engagement resulted in revenue and profitability growth for the company's Digital Services. The retail earnings showed an expanded footprint and improved profitability with operating leverage. Increases in production and realisations were the contributors to the rise in Oil & Gas EBITDA, as per the company.