Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Posts Q1 Net Profit Of Rs 4,863 Crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm's net profit rose to Rs 4,863 crore in April-June from Rs 4,335 crore a year earlier.

Jio's revenue from operations rose 9.9% to Rs 24,042 crore | Image Credit: Republic


Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, reported its slowest profit and revenue growth in six quarters on Friday, hit by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, the country's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit climbed to Rs 4,863 crore ($593.2 million) in April-June from Rs 4,335 crore a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore, while total expenses increased 9 per cent.

Network infrastructure 

Jio has been investing heavily in network infrastructure to grab a bigger market share. Earlier this month, it launched a cheap 4G feature phone to tap the country's vast remote markets, which are still on slower mobile networks.

The launch of the phone is seen as a way to avoid any hit to its overall subscriber base from a likely tariff hike in September, according to Ambit Capital.

