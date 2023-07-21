Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio Posts Q1 Net Profit Of Rs 4,863 Crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, reported its slowest profit and revenue growth in six quarters on Friday, hit by higher expenses and a lack of recent tariff hikes.

Jio, the country's biggest telecom carrier by subscribers, said net profit climbed to Rs 4,863 crore ($593.2 million) in April-June from Rs 4,335 crore a year earlier.

Its revenue from operations rose 9.9 per cent to Rs 24,042 crore, while total expenses increased 9 per cent.

Network infrastructure

Jio has been investing heavily in network infrastructure to grab a bigger market share. Earlier this month, it launched a cheap 4G feature phone to tap the country's vast remote markets, which are still on slower mobile networks.

The launch of the phone is seen as a way to avoid any hit to its overall subscriber base from a likely tariff hike in September, according to Ambit Capital.