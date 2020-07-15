Mukesh Ambani Says Saudi Aramco Deal On Hold Due To The Pandemic

reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said the deal with Saudi Aramco has not progressed according to the scheduled time due to ongoing pandemic situations. This statement comes as the global refining and petrochemicals industry faced a major challenge as businesses and consumer activities came to a halt leading to unprecedented demand destruction and dislocation of margins amid the lockdown.

Notably, Reliance Industries (RIL), India's most valued company, has now become the third-largest energy company in the world after Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil based on market capitalisation.

Addressing the shareholders at Reliance Industries' 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani said that "Deal with Saudi Aramco hasn't progressed per original timeline due to unforeseen situation in the energy market and COVID-19 situation. We value our two-decade relationship with Aramco and are committed to long term partnership."

The RIL Chairman said the KG-D6 can be restarted towards the end of the year to provide India with natural gas, which is one of the cleanest fossil fuels. The company is looking to spin off its Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) business into a separate subsidiary to facilitate multiple partnership opportunities. He said that the company's O2C business has outperformed the sector amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and delivered an Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 55,394 crore.

Mukesh Ambani says the 'world will change'

The chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd also noted that the world will “change more” in the next 80 years than it did in the last 20 centuries. According to Mukesh Ambani, India has the potential to lead the significant change by providing the enterprises with the required technology and capabilities. Calling it the company’s “purpose”, he also announced the kickstarting of “five accelerators of growth of digital connectivity” including Mobile broadband, JioFiber, Jio’s enterprise broadband, broadband for SMEs, and Jio’s Narrowband Internet-of-Things (NBIoT).

(With Inputs from ANI)