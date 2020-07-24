Mukesh Ambani Now World's 5th Richest Person After RIL's Dream Run On Share Market

Amid reports of Amazon being in talks with Reliance for a mega deal, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani has again jumped to the fifth position on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Since January, Ambani has moved up nine places on the world’s wealthiest person list and cracked into top 10 for the first time in June as the giant conglomerate kept receiving investments from companies like Facebook Inc., Silver Lake and BP Plc.

Ahead of the 43rd AGM meeting, RIL chairman climbed up to the sixth spot but remained there for a brief period as the delay in Aramco deal left investors disappointed. RIL was having a dream run in the stock market on the days leading to 43rd AGM since the investors were expecting some mega announcements by the company’s chairman.

While Ambani made some big announcements regarding Google investment and Jio 5G rollout timeline, he said that the deal with Saudi Aramco has not progressed as per the original timelines. The disappointment of investors over the delay reflected in the share market as the RIL shares plunged by 6.15 per cent in intraday trade and ended at Rs 1,842.35, a 3.89 per cent dip.

Member of the elite group

Before the 43rd AGM, RIL stocks were trading at Rs 1973.3, but the price was down to Rs 1,842.35 at the end of the day. The plunge in share prices took Ambani from 6th position to the 10th position of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Fall in the stock price of Tesla Inc dragged Elon Musk from 8th to 10th place on the list, helping Ambani to the 9th place.

However, the company’s fortune has again taken a turn in the past few days, with RIL shares surging by nearly 4% in the intraday trade on July 24. Ambani has left Warren Buffet, Steve Ballmer, Larry Page and Elon Musk behind on the wealthiest person’s list and is only behind Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Bernard Arnault and Mark Zuckerberg.

