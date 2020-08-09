Mukesh Ambani Now Wealthier Than The Richest European; Only 3 Centi-billionaires Ahead

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, has now become the fourth-richest person in the world eclipsing Europe's wealthiest man. Ambani has now a net worth of $80.6 billion after amassing $22 billion in 2020, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani went a notch higher and surged past France’s Bernard Arnault of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, who was earlier in the fourth position. Arnault's net worth is $80.2 billion, down by $1.24 billion taking him a notch down to number five as the fashion giant suffered from customers limiting high-end fashion purchases.

READ | Smriti Irani Asks Big Commercial Brands To Source Directly From Weavers

READ | Coal India Revises Production Target To 650-660 Mn Tonne In FY'21

Only three names are featured ahead of Ambani -- Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Bil Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook. Jeff Bezos has a net worth of $187 billion while that of Bill Gates is $121 billion. Mark Zuckerberg moved to the Centi-billionaires category with a net worth of $102 billion. The Facebook CEO has added $22.1 billion to his net worth since the start of 2020.

Ambani has already surpassed some of the biggest tycoons in recent weeks including Silicon Valley bigwigs such as Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as well as American investor and tycoon, Warren Buffett and Steve Ballmer.

As per Bloomberg Billionaire Index data, the Reliance chairman has jumped ten places in the index since January as shares of his oil-to-telecom conglomerate have more than doubled from a low of Rs 867.82 in March. This was a result of the consistent influx of investment in RIL's Jio Platforms which got funded by companies ranging from Facebook Inc and Silver Lake to Amazon and Google.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index consists of eight American business honchos and one European, making Ambani not only the richest Indian to be in the list but also makes him the richest Asian.

READ | Uber Lost $1.8B In 2Q As Riders Stayed Home And Ordered In

READ | Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways Posts $758M In Half-year Losses