In a massive development on Tuesday, the digital arm of Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, announced that Mukesh Ambani would resign as the Director of the company effective from 27 June. In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said the company's board at a meeting approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company. Besides, Pankaj Mohan Pawar was appointed as the Managing Director of the company, commencing from June 27.

Jio, in a statement, also stated that its board has approved Raminder Singh Gujral and K.V. Chowdary, as Additional Directors of the firm. They have been designated as Independent Directors for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from June 27, 2022.

"In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," the company said.

Jio Infocomm is a subsidiary of Jio Platforms which has Facebook, Google, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, among others, as its major investors. Mukesh Ambani continues to be the chairman of Jio Platforms