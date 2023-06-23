Stalwarts of the American tech industry and high-profile Indian business personalities attended the start-studded State Dinner hosted in honour of PM Narendra Modi at the White House. As India and the US embarked on a series of trade talks specifically with focus on the tech industry. Here's a list of the prominent names from the evening's events.

Prominent CEOs and Business Leaders at the State Dinner

Tim Cook, Apple CEO Sundar Pichai, Alphabet CEO Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Nita Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Foundation Anil Ambani, Reliance Group CEO Larry Culp, General Electric CEO David Calhoun, Boeing CEO Revathi Advaith, Flex CEO Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO Anthony Capuano, CEO Marriott Kenneth Chenaul, Former American Express Co. CEO Gary Dickerson, CEO Applied Materials Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO Micron Technology Indra Nooyi, former Chairperson & CEO of PepsiCo

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden have signed and discussed different commercial deals in the areas of technology, aerospace and defence. This includes the most important deal between GE Aerospace and HAL and the much-awaited semiconductor deal with Micron Technology worth $2.75 billion.

In addition to this, PM Modi's meeting with Elon Musk earlier this week proposed a more feasible pathway for the entry of the renowned automaker Tesla and his satellite Internet company Starlink to the Indian Market.

Tech giants like Apple and Google have already announced plans to start manufacturing their flagship phones in India. This in a way would enhance the export capacity of India in the mobile manufacturing sector. Sam Altman, OpenAI, also met PM Modi earlier this month.

India eyes a key semi-conductor market and has the potential of exporting to other countries as well, thereby reducing the reliance on China and Russia.