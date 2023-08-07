Mukesh Ambani To Forego His Salary Till 2029; Here Is What He Will Take Home

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries has decided to forego his salary and profit-based commission till April 2029, according to Reliance Industries annual report which was published on Sunday, August 6.

Ambani had earlier decided to cap his remuneration at Rs 15 crore from financial year 2008-09 to financial year 2019-20 and he further decided to forego his salary after COVID-19 pandemic stuck.

Snippet from RIL's annual report

“Mukesh D. Ambani has not been paid any salary and profit-based commission from FY2020-21,” the company said.

He has now decided to forego his salary and profit-based commission until 2029.

“At the request of Mukesh D. Ambani, the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (HRNR) Committee and the Board have recommended that no salary or profit-based commission be paid to him for the proposed term from April 19, 2024 till April 18, 2029,” Reliance Industries said.

Mukesh Ambani to be entitled to reimbursement

Reliance Industries has said that Ambani will be entitled to reimbursement of expenses incurred for travelling, boarding and lodging including for spouse and attendants during business trips and provision of cars for use on company’s business and communication expenses at residence shall be reimbursed at actuals and not considered as perquisites.

The company will also provide security to Ambani and his family members and the expenses borne by the company.

"The board of Reliance Industries on July 21 re-appointed Mukesh D. Ambani (DIN: 00001695) as Managing Director, for a period of 5 (five) years from the expiry of his present term, i.e. with effect from April 19, 2024, on the terms and conditions as recommended by the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee (“HRNR Committee”) of the Board," the country's most valuable company said.

Reliance Industries board has also reappointed former State Bank of India Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya as an independent director for a period of five years.

