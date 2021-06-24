Last Updated:

Mukesh Ambani Unveils 'most Affordable Phone' JioPhone Next, To Be Available From Sept 10

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Google and Jio have teamed up to develop a “truly breakthrough smartphone” JioPhone Next, announced Reliance Industries Ltd chairman, Mukesh Ambani on June 24. Elaborating on the upcoming product by Google and Jio, Ambani said that JioPhone Next is powered by an optimised version of the Android OS and called the product “ultra-affordable” with the latest features. At the 44th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited virtual event on Thursday, Ambani also said that the Google-Jio smartphone will be available in the market from September 10, this year. However, he did not reveal the price.

“I am pleased to announce that Google and Jio teams have jointly developed a truly breakthrough smartphone – JioPhone Next. It is a fully featured smartphone supporting the entire suite of applications from both Google and Jio,” said Mukesh Ambani.

“JioPhone Next is powered by an optimized version of Android OS jointly developed by Jio and Google. It is ultra-affordable and packs cutting-edge features. It will be available in the market from Ganesh Chaturthi, 10th September,” he added.

‘Important to make technology more accessible’

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also said that, “At a time when so many aspects of our lives and work are moving online, it’s even more important to make technology accessible and helpful for everyone. This goal is at the heart of our partnership with Reliance Jio...Our vision was to bring affordable access to information for Indians in their own language, to build new products and services for India’s unique needs, and empower businesses with technology.”

“Next steps in this vision start with a new, affordable, Jio smartphone, created with Google. It is built for India and it will open up new possibilities for millions of new users who will experience the internet for first time,” Pichai said.

Just last year, the Indian firm had secured at least a $4.5 billion investment from Google along with an additional $15.5 billion from Facebook and others. In 2020, Jio had also shared plans on working with Google on low-cost smartphones. It also said that JioPhone Next will help nearly 300 million users in the country who are still using 2G network upgrade. After the September 10 launch in India, the “most affordable” smartphone will be available to the rest of the world. Ambani also said at Reliance’s annual general meeting on June 24 that Jio Platforms is positioned to add another 200 million subscribers in the next few years.

