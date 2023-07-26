Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Gains On Report Of Qatar's QIA Looking For Stake In Retail Arm

Shares of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries rose as much as 2.4 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,544.25 after media reports suggested that Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, is in talks to buy a minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures.

Qatar Investment Authority eyes stake in Reliance Retail

The fund is considering a $1 billion investment in the retail unit, giving it a stake of about 1 per cent and valuing the business at around $100 billion, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday. FT said, citing three people with knowledge of the discussions.

The Qatari sovereign wealth fund had not yet approved the deal, which itself has not been finalised yet and might change, the newspaper said.

Both QIA and Reliance Retail Ventures did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reliance bets on building data centres

In a separate development, Reliance Industries on Monday, July 24, said that it will invest up to Rs 1,000 crore in building data centres along with Canada-based Brookfield Infrastructure.

The announcement came at a time when data centre capacity in the country is expected to grow exponentially as more people go online.

Initially, the company will invest about Rs 378 crore in units of Mercury Holdings SG Pte, a joint venture (JV) between Brookfield Infrastructure and Digital Realty, a US-based real estate investment trust.

Currently, the JV is building data centres in Mumbai and Chennai. The company has committed to investing the remaining Rs 622 crore in equity and debt securities of the JV's units when needed.

Last week, share price of Jio Financial Services (JFS), the demerged financial services unit of Reliance Industries, was set at a much higher-than-expected Rs 261.85 during a special trading session for the parent company's stock on Thursday.

JFS' share price was calculated as the difference between Reliance's last close and the stock's settling price at the end of the special session. Reliance's stock settled at Rs 2,580 apiece after the session, compared to its close of Rs 2,841.85 on Wednesday.

JFS stock will be included in major indices, including benchmark Nifty 50, but will not trade until it is listed. The listing date is expected to be announced at Reliance's upcoming annual general meeting.

As of 10:03 am, Reliance Industries shares traded 2.35 per cent higher at Rs 2,583 and were among the top gainers on the Sensex.

(With Reuters inputs)

