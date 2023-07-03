Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio To Launch Internet-enabled Phones Starting At Rs 999

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday it is set to launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at Rs 999.

In order to make India '2G-Mukt Bharat', Jio accelerated the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform ushering in an era of transformation. According to the Jio release, the Beta trial for the first 1 million Jio Bharat phones will begin from July 7, 2023 and it will ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users. It will be carried out across 6,500 tehsils.

This segment is most exploited by incumbent operators because users in this segment are unable to afford smartphones. Not only do these users face the issue of affordability but also restrictions from accessing digital services.

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, of Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp o fa 5G revolution. India still has 250 million mobile subscribers trapped in the 2G era with feature phones. These feature phones do not provide internet access, especially when access to technology is a necessity that also uplifts one's livelihood and economic well-being.”

"Six years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratise the internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few," he said.

Lately, this digital disempowerment and disparity for these feature phone users have become worse, with other telecom operators increasing the minimum price to stay connected by more than twice. Even basic voice services for a 30-day period, which used to cost Rs 99 previously, now costs Rs 199.

Moreover, there will Rs 123 per month for unlimited voice calls and 14 GB data, compared to other operator's Rs 179 plan for voice calls and 2GB data.

"The new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value to different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases," added Ambani.

He further added that Jio will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this Digital Divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement.

"We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into," he said.

While India is leading the 5G revolution on one side with the transformational Jio True 5G network, there is a section of society that is unable to reap the benefits of digital technology in entirety.

(With agency inputs)



