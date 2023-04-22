Mumbai Airport Registered 44 Million Strong Passenger Traffic Movement In FY23

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has registered a strong passenger traffic of around 44 million in FY 22-23 marking a 105% year-on-year growth in passenger movement during the period.

CSMIA has added 7 new overseas passenger carriers and one new domestic passenger carrier during the year.

According to sources, CSMIA registered a 56% y-o-y growth in overall air traffic movement (ATM) during the year and witnessed recovery of around 90% over pre-covid numbers.

Statistics shared by CSMIA in a report, the airport catered to 31.7 million domestic passengers and 11.2 million international passengers during the year.

The airport catered to 10 domestic and 51 international airport during the same period. In terms of international passenger traffic, CSMIA witnessed over 11.2 million passengers, registering a 291% growth as compared to FY 2022.

The airport saw over 32.7 million domestic passengers in FY2023, witnessing a y-o-y growth of 87% in comparison to FY 2022.

The airport registered over 63,000 movements to international destinations which is 181% higher compared to FY22.

Similarly, CSMIA witnessed 51% growth in domestic flight movements year on year with 2,19,200 movements in FY 2023.

Dubai, Abu Dubai and London remain the top international destinations which were accessed from the airport. Delhi, Bengaluru, and Goa continue to retain their position as the top three preferred domestic destinations.

The airport clocked 974 ATMs on February 11 2023, the highest single day flight movement post Covid.

CSMIA is considered the second busiest airport in India in terms of total and international passenger traffic after Delhi and was the 14th busiest airport in Asia and 41st busiest airport in the world by passenger traffic in calendar year 2019.

Its passenger traffic was about 49.8 million in year 2018. It is also the second busiest airport in terms of cargo traffic.

The region most catered to by the airline operating from the airport during the year was Middle East at 55% followed by Asia Pacific at 21%, Europe at 17%, Africa at 5% and North America 2%.

The top three destinations peopled travelled to in Middle East was Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha. The top three European destinations accesses were London, Istanbul and Amsterdam. In Asia, the three top destinations were Singapore, Bangkok and Male.