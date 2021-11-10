Mumbai-based Good Glam Group Turns Unicorn With $1.1Bn Valuation On $150M fundraise

Indian beauty brand Good Glam Group officially entered the Unicorn Club as it raised $150 million in the latest round of funding led by American firm Warburg Pincus. With South African company Prosus Ventures also participating in a Series D round of financing, the Mumbai-based firm has reached a market capitalisation of $1.2 billion. The other investors also include L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Amazon, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar Family Office.

Good Glam Group: The startup and its goals

A report by Tech Crunch suggested that the company recorded a twelvefold surge in its valuation as it was valued at $300 million when the Series C round ended in July this year. The six-year-old startup is the parent company of direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm along with BabyChakra, PopXo and Scoopwhoop. Operating in the sector of beauty and personal care, its most successful brand MyGlamm has over 30,000 retail points and recently acquired direct-to-consumer (D2C) mother and baby care brand The Moms Co for over $65 million.

Co-owned by Naiyya Saggi, Priyanka Gill and Darpan Sanghvi, MyGlamm is reportedly aiming to expand its business by acquiring other companies. Sanghvi revealed that the company is planning to acquire four other brands by the end of 2021, and will spend around $270 million for the same. Recalling his troubles for raising money for direct-to-consumer brands, Sanghvi had said in a previous interview that it is time for India to join countries like South Korea and Japan to produce iconic D2C brands.

Ashutosh Sharma, head of Investments India at Prosus Ventures had said, "We are very excited to partner with the Good Glamm Group to disrupt the beauty and personal care industry and this marks our first investment in the DTC category. The Good Glamm team has paired desirable, homegrown brands with compelling content, building an incredibly engaged community and positioning them well for future growth in India and beyond", according to Tech Crunch.

Image: Twitter/@myglamm