Mumbai Tops Global Startup Ecosystem List; Bangalore And Delhi Make It To Top 40

Mumbai and Bangalore have made it to the list of top startup hubs across the world, according to the Global Startup Rankings by Startup Genome. Mumbai has maintained its top spot in the Top 100 Emerging Ecosystems list while Bangalore has ranked 23rd globally. The national capital also made its place in the 36th spot. In the list, London ranks highly for funding, connectedness and talent.

As per comprehensive rankings of international startup hubs, London, Mumbai and Bangalore have found their place among the top startup hubs across the globe. Despite tge Brexit and outbreak of the pandemic, London maintained the second spot tied with New York for a second consecutive year.

"Mumbai maintained its first position in the Emerging Ecosystems ranking (ecosystems in earlier stages of growth that have high potential to be global performers in the future), outperforming other fast-growing ecosystems in areas of funding, performance, market research, and talent," according to Startup Genome. Bangalore ranked 23rd globally, while Delhi ranked 36th.

Released to coincide with London Tech Week, the report ranks top 140 startup ecosystems on basis of several success factors, including connectedness, talent and performance. As per the findings, London is the most-preferred destination for tech startups after Silicon Valley. London has climbed up the ladder, from number eight in 2012 to number two in 2020. The top spot is held by Silicon Valley, while Beijing took the fourth place.

The research notes that Indian startups raised over 12 billion in the first half of this year, exhibiting the rapid growth of India as a global tech and innovation hub. As of last month, Indian has produced 24 unicorns this year. The other cities that made into the Topp 100 Emerging Ecosystems' list are Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)