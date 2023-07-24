Last Updated:

Musk Unveils Twitter's 'X' Logo, CEO Yaccarino Announces Bird's Flight

Musk polled his followers to change Twitter's logo and colour scheme from blue to black.

India Business
 
| Written By
Thomson Reuters
Twitter

Twitter to go black from blue | Image credit: Twitter


Elon Musk and Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino unveiled a logo for the social media platform on Monday that featured a white "X" on a black background as a replacement for the familiar blue bird symbol.

"X is here! Let's do this," tweeted Yaccarino, and also posted a picture of the logo projected on the company's offices in San Francisco.

Both Yaccarino's and Musk's Twitter handles feature the X logo, although the Twitter blue bird is still visible across the platform.

Interim X logo

Musk said in a post on Sunday he wanted to change Twitter's logo and polled his millions of followers on whether they would favour changing the site's colour scheme from blue to black.

He posted a picture of a stylised X against a black outer space-themed background. He also referred to the "interim X logo".

READ | US Federal appeals court to review decision on Elon Musk's tweet on unions

 

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal who started as Twitter CEO on June 5, has taken over when the social media platform is trying to reverse a plunge in advertising revenue.

READ | Elon Musk to replace Twitter’s iconic bird logo, asks for ‘X’ logo suggestions
READ | Elon Musk set to kill Twitter bird, teases brand new design
READ | Why X? Elon Musk shares years-old reason ahead of Twitter's new logo launch
First Published:
COMMENT