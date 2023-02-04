Muthoot Finance Announces Bollywood Actress Madhuri Dixit As Their New Brand Ambassador

India's largest gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC) Muthoot Finance has signed Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit as their new brand ambassador. The company made the huge announcement by putting out a tweet and issuing a press release on their official website. Their press release added that actor Amitabh Bachchan will continue to serve as their brand ambassador.

Extremely delighted to share that Muthoot Finance - India's No. 1 Most Trusted Financial Services Brand as per Brand Trust Report 2022 & the leading Gold Loan NBFC, has signed on the widely loved, multi-talented, highly awarded actress, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit, as its brand ambassador pic.twitter.com/BaDdDJCwuI — The Muthoot Group (@TheMuthootGroup) February 3, 2023

Muthoot Finance signs Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

Speaking on the company's new association with Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, Alexander George Muthoot, Joint Managing Director of The Muthoot Group, said, "We are very delighted to welcome Madhuri Dixit Ji to The Muthoot Group family as our Brand Ambassador. We are confident her association with us will greatly help take the brand to much greater heights. We continue to have Amitabh Bachchan ji as our brand ambassador as well."

He added, "Madhuri Ji has for a long period of time demonstrated a strong connection with diverse audiences through her extraordinary performances. She continues to amaze people through her new roles as a producer and a reality show judge. Her immense success and goodwill can be attributed to her work ethic, dedication, integrity, and uncompromising values. Our brand resonates with her on-screen legacy and off-screen image, which makes her a natural and cultural fit for our brand."

Madhuri Dixit also shared her thoughts on this new association stating, "Muthoot Finance is India’s Most Trusted Financial Services Brand as certified by The Brand Trust Report 2022 and I am happy to be associated with them. They are a brand with a strong legacy of doing business with values and crores of Indians have transformed their lives after availing of a Gold Loan from Muthoot Finance."

"Last year, I had the privilege of knowing about some life-changing, real-life success stories of actual Muthoot Finance gold loan customers. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful journey yet again," she added.