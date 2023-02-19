'Muthoot Finance Has Made Gold Loan A Very Honourable Product': Abhinav Iyer

Abhinav Iyer, Senior General Manager, Marketing and Strategy at The Muthoot Group, said that Muthoot Finance has made gold loans a very honourable product and the marketing vision of the brand is to grow in the category. He also opened up on appointing Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador of Muthoot Finance.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Iyer said, "We have made gold loan a very honourable product, a product that can be availed with pride and not with reluctance... In COVID and post-COVID years, the gold loan industry as a whole has grown and it is doing extremely well. Many private and public sector banks and a few NBFCs have joined the fray."

He said that the marketing vision of Muthoot Finance is to grow in the gold loan category. "In India, as per the World Gold Council report that has been more than 25,000 tonnes of household gold and more than 60 percent of that is in semi-urban and rural areas. Even if you look at Muthoot Finance, we have 70 percent of our branches in semi-urban and rural areas. Less than one to five percent of this 25,000 tonnes of gold is monetised by the way of gold loans. So you see the potential this category has. You just need to work around inhibitions and natural reluctance. Our marketing vision has been always to grow the category, and get more and more new customers who can get benefit from the gold loan. That has been a larger marketing vision and we have been successful"

Abhinav Iyer said that the brand has been on a marketing transformation journey in the last five to six years and has done a whole lot of initiatives which have actually helped reinforce the category leadership within the gold loan space.

"If you see in 2018, we engaged Amitabh Bachchan as our brand ambassador, we also partnered with Chennai Super Kings as their team sponsor, and we also associated with Jaipur Pink Panthers, ISL and various transit media. If you look at Pan-India, we have done a series of initiatives which have helped reinforce category leadership that we had. I can say with all humility that these efforts and initiatives have been extremely successful," he said.

The senior general manager stated that the company's performance in the last few years has also been encouraging. "In the last financial year, we crossed more than Rs 4,000 crore in profit after tax. Even if you look at the current financial year (first nine months), we have crossed more than Rs 2,660 crore of profit after tax which is commendable and quite accomplishing for us," he said.

Abhinav Iyer on roping in Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

On appointing Madhuri Dixit as a brand ambassador, Abhinav Iyer said, "Amitabh Bachchan has been doing a fabulous job for us. It's a privilege to have him onboard. He brings an element of trust and gravitas which the brand kind of looks forward to because Muthoot Finance has a family business legacy of more than 800 years and we have more than 5,700 branches across the country. We also have an international presence. For a brand of that stature, Amitabh Bachchan was a great pick. The association with him has been golden. But we still felt that since gold is something which is worn by the lady in the house and it will help if we can have a female brand ambassador, who can bring an element of womanhood there and can be a torch bearer for driving that change. It is more like a distressed product. It is something that you reach out to when you don't have any other option."

He added, "In the last 5-6 years if you see all our communication- sunheri soch, soch badaliye, life mai aage badhiye- all these campaigns have tried to grow the category and hence women playing a key role in that journey we felt we need to add to. We thought that Madhuri Dixit can play that part because she has always been a balanced person, stayed out of controversy, equally popular among all age groups and India and abroad and those assets that she brought to the table jelled well with the brand values and what we were looking from a female brand ambassador."