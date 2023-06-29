My Association With Cryptocurrency Absolutely Untrue, Meant To Scam Citizens: Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata, former chairman of Tata Sons, has refuted claims of his involvement in cryptocurrency investments. Taking to Twitter, Tata issued an official statement addressing the investment allegations and warned netizens to stay aware of fraudulent activities. He categorically denied any association with cryptocurrency in any form.

In his tweet, Tata urged caution and stated, "I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form." He further emphasised that any articles or advertisements suggesting his involvement with cryptocurrencies were entirely false and intended to scam citizens.

I request netizens to please stay aware. I have no associations with cryptocurrency of any form. pic.twitter.com/LpVIHVrOjy — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) June 27, 2023

To illustrate his point, Tata shared a screenshot of an article claiming his recent cryptocurrency investment had surprised experts and concerned major banks. He dismissed the article as untrue and emphasised that such reports aimed to deceive people.

Ratan Tata's response echoes a similar incident involving Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, who also denied investing in cryptocurrency in 2021. Mahindra labelled reports alleging his cryptocurrency investments as "completely fabricated & fraudulent" and clarified that he had not invested any money in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrencies have divided investors in India as an asset class due to the absence of central regulatory authority overseeing their use as a payment medium. In India, cryptocurrencies are considered virtual digital assets and are subject to taxation.

Renowned billionaire investor Warren Buffett has previously expressed scepticism towards cryptocurrencies, stating that they lack productivity as an asset. He even mentioned his disinclination to purchase an entire Bitcoin for as low as $25.

The rise of online scams, particularly those involving cryptocurrencies, has been closely linked to technological advancements. As digital currencies gain popularity, scammers have sought to exploit unsuspecting individuals through fraudulent schemes.

Cryptocurrency investments continue to generate significant interest globally, prompting cautionary messages from public figures like Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra. As individuals navigate the digital landscape, it is crucial to exercise vigilance and verify the authenticity of investment claims to avoid falling victim to scams.