N Chandrasekaran To Be Tata Sons Chairman For Next 5 Years; Ratan Tata Voices Satisfaction

Indian multinational conglomerate Tata Sons, on February 11, extended the tenure of incumbent chairman N Chandrasekaran for a period of the next five years. Chandrasekaran, who joined the Board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and was appointed Chairman in January 2017, was reappointed as the chairman after the former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata expressed satisfaction over the progress and performance of the Tata Group since the former took office.

"Mr Ratan. N. Tata who was a special invitee to this meeting expressed his satisfaction with the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of Mr. N Chandrasekaran. He recommended his term be renewed for a further five-year period," according to the official statement released by the Tata Sons on February 11.

"The Board members commended the performance of the Executive Chairman and unanimously approved the reappointment of Mr N Chandrasekaran as the Executive Chairman for the next five years," added the official statement.

Notably, his present term as the Chairman of Tata Sons was scheduled to end this month. "It has been a privilege to lead the Tata Group for the last five years and I am delighted at the opportunity to lead the Tata Group for another five years, in its next phase," Chandrasekaran said. According to the details available on the company's website, Chandrasekaran also chairs the boards of several group operating companies, including Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Power, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – of which he was Chief Executive from 2009-17.

N Chandrasekaran honoured with Padma Bhushan

His appointment as Chairman followed a 30-year business career at TCS, which he joined from university. Chandra rose through the ranks at TCS to become CEO and Managing Director of the leading global IT solution and consulting firm. Under his leadership, TCS generated total revenues of US $16.5 billion in 2015-16 and consolidated its position as the largest private-sector employer in India and the country’s most valuable company.

It is worth mentioning that under Chandrasekaran's guidance, the Tata group reacquired the erstwhile national carrier Air India last year. Recently, he received the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, on the eve of Republic Day.

