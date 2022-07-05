Nagaland CM Woos Corporates For CSR Funds, Says 'state Has Naturally Innovative Workforce'

Urging corporates to invest their CSR funds for the development of Nagaland, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said the state has a talented and naturally innovative workforce.

Addressing a programme as part of the Nagaland Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Investment Conclave, Rio said the state has its own developmental challenges due to remoteness and rough geographical terrain, making it difficult for ensuring the last mile delivery, particularly in health and education.

CSR provides an opportunity for corporates to participate in the development of the country and supplements the government's efforts, he said on Monday.

Nagaland has not been able to attract the attention of companies to take up sufficient projects from their CSR obligations, Rio conceded.

Of the estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore spent on CSR obligations in the last seven years, a minuscule 0.006 per cent came to Nagaland, he pointed out.

"The impact of good interventions will be huge and extremely satisfactory for companies," Rio said.

Balancing sustainability and development concerns is another area of challenge for the state, he said, maintaining that this is where the government hopes that companies with their resources and expertise can help in designing, developing and delivering innovative solutions.

Nagaland is blessed with a talented and naturally innovative workforce though unemployment is quite prevalent, he said.

Insurgency in the past had prevented investors from coming to Nagaland, Rio said, adding that he is hopeful that the Naga Political Issue will be resolved soon.

"The state is very peaceful, and there is much less crime than in other parts of the country. Recognising the improved situation, AFSPA has also been revoked from 15 of the 72 police station jurisdictions in the state. Law and order should not be, therefore, an issue for investors," he said.

The state is prioritising a facilitative and investor-friendly eco-system, the chief minister said, launching a single-window application system.

He said that work is in progress for introducing modern land laws in the state.

There are many focus areas for private investment such as agro-based industries, medical education, hospitality, tourism, mineral-based and wood-based industrial clusters, textiles and handicrafts, he said.

