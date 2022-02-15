Nandan Nilekani Calls Out Fake News About Launching New Crypto Project; Warns Users

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani has clarified that he has not launched a crypto project after posts about the same started making rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, on Tuesday, Nilekani said that such claims are fake and urged his followers to report the post as misleading information. "You may have encountered a post on various social media platforms claiming that I have launched a crypto project. This is #fakenews! Please avoid clicking on it and report it as misleading/false information on the platform where you see it", Nilekani wrote in his tweet.

The Infosys co-founder is known for raising awareness about the digital world and using it in a regulated manner. Earlier, he had tweeted about his way of controlling his digital life and revealed that he only uses essential apps and does not even have WhatsApp on his phone. Meanwhile, Nilekani's warning comes just a day after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar cautioned against cryptocurrency trading.

RBI warns against cryptocurrency trading

In a statement released on Monday, the RBI Deputy Governor said, "We have seen that crypto-technology is underpinned by a philosophy to evade Government controls. Cryptocurrencies have specifically been developed to bypass the regulated financial system. These should be reason enough to treat them with caution". He added, " We have also seen that cryptocurrencies are not amenable to definition as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; that they are akin to ponzi schemes, and may even be worse".

Earlier, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had also warned the investors saying that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability and they will undermine the RBI's ability to deal with challenges. Although the Centre would now tax private cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has clarified that taxing such assets does not make it legitimate.