Natco Pharma Shares Falls 4% On Anti-trust Lawsuit In US

Leading oncology drug maker Natco Pharma’s stock plummeted as much as 4 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 878 per share. The fall in the stock came on the back of a lawsuit filed against the company and its partners in the United States.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “We would like to update that Celgene Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc. and Natco Pharma Ltd. have been named defendants along with others in an antitrust lawsuit in the US by Louisiana Health Service & Indemnity Company D/B/A Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Losisiana and HMO Louisiana Inc., regarding Pomalidomide (POMALYST).”

However, the Hyderabad-headquartered company clarified that it believes that this matter is without merit. “Breckenridge is the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) holder and distribution partner for the generic product in the US,” it added.

As of 1:40 pm, the stock of Natco Pharma was trading nearly 3.20 per cent lower at Rs 884.70 per share, on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 928.45 per share, while its 52-week low is Rs 502 per share.

The market capitalisation of the pharmaceutical major is Rs 15,845.85 crore, according to BSE.

Financial performance

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 420 crore in the June quarter, an increase of over 31 per cent, against Rs 320.4 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY24). Its revenue soared over 26 per cent to Rs 1,160 crore against Rs 919 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The company highlighted that it had made a provision of Rs 51 crore towards pending patent infringement litigation cases for its products in India, and also incurred about Rs 17 crore towards special incentive to employees.

Furthermore, the revenue generated from Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) came in at a little over Rs 75 crore in the June quarter, as opposed to Rs 50.3 crore in the same quarter last year.

On its impressive June quarter results, Natco Pharma said, “Major drivers of business during the quarter were from formulation exports, strong growth in domestic business of both Pharma and Agro, and steady sales from subsidiaries."

The Board of Directors of the company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY24.