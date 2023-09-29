Navin Fluorine Plunges Over 14% Following MD's Resignation 

Shares of chemical company Navin Fluorine plummeted as much as 14.50 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 3,729 per share after Radhesh R. Welling resigned from the post of Managing Director and a Director on the Board of the Company.

As of 12:47 pm, the shares remained under pressure as they were trading nearly 13.50 per cent lower at Rs 3,783.85 per share.

In an exchange filing, the company said, “Radhesh R. Welling has tendered his resignation as the Managing Director and a Director on the Board of the Company for personal reasons. His resignation was accepted by the Board of Directors at its Meeting today.”

The company further said, “Welling will be relieved from the services of the Company effective from the close of business hours on December 15, 2023. He shall continue to serve the Company to facilitate a smooth transition. The Company will induct a senior professional to head the organisation as Managing Director in due course of time. Vishad P Mafatlal, Executive Chairman, shall steer the operations of the Company and will be ably assisted by the leadership team.”



This resignation comes a month after Ravi Venkataramanan, CEO of CDMO Business stepped down from his role. However, investors are concerned about the string of high-profile departures within the company. In August 2022, Basant Kumar Bansal, the company's Chief Financial Officer at the time, resigned less than a year after his appointment. Prior to that, in October 2021, Ketan Sablok had also stepped down from the CFO position.

Meanwhile, to bolster the board, Sudhir R Deo had been appointed as an additional director.

Brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, a foreign brokerage firm, has taken note of this significant attrition in top management, according to reports. In a recent note, it mentioned, "We expect to hear more from the company on plans to tackle the same." Despite this challenge, the brokerage has maintained an 'overweight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,951, indicating a potential upside of 32 per cent, the report said. This optimism is based on the company's strategic focus on high-performance products and its expansion in contract manufacturing, even in the face of a broader slowdown in the chemicals sector.

Navin Fluorine reported a net profit of Rs 61.50 crore in June quarter, a 17.3 per cent decline from the Rs 74 crore reported in the previous fiscal year. However, the company saw a 23.5 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue, reaching Rs 491.1 crore from Rs 397 crore. The market valuation of the company is Rs 18,758.06 crore.

As of 12:58 pm, the shares were trading 13.26 per cent lower at Rs 3,783.60 per share, according to BSE. Additionally, the stocks have also remained under pressure this year to date as they have been down over 8 per cent.