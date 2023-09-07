Nazara Technologies Issues Equity Shares To SBI Mutual Fund, Raises Rs 410 Crore

Gaming company Nazara Technologies’ board, on September 7, approved issuance of equity shares to raise Rs 410 crore from SBI Mutual Fund.

The funds will be infused via three schemes of SBI Mutual Fund including SBI Multicap Fund, SBI Magnum Global Fund and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund. SBI Multicap Fund will infuse approximately Rs 200 crore, SBI Magnum Global Fund will invest about Rs 120 crore, and SBI Technology Opportunities Fund will be investing Rs 90 crore, the company said via an exchange filing.

The company has proposed to issue 57,42,296 equity shares at a price of Rs 714 per share aggregating to Rs 4,099,999,344 to SBI Mutual Fund via preferential issue on a private placement basis.

Earlier this week, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder of Zerodha, a financial services firm, expressed his belief in the future growth of the gaming industry. This came as Nazara Technologies approved the issuance of shares worth Rs 100 crore to Nikhil and Nithin Kamath, the founders of Zerodha.

According to Nazara Technology's regulatory filing, Kamath discussed his outlook on gaming and his investments in Nazara Technologies. Kamath revealed his intention to further increase his stake in Nazara, which currently stands at around 3.5 per cent, up from 1 per cent.

Set up in 1999, Nazara Technologies is a mobile gaming company and sports media platform based in India. The stocks of the gaming company were down 0.60 per cent at Rs 876.95 per share, at 1:00 pm, according to BSE. Its market capitalisation is Rs 5,806.78 crore.

Nazara Technologies counts late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala as early investors in the company. Late Jhunjhunwala’s wife Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala currently holds 9.96 per cent stake in the company, data from stock exchanges showed. Late Jhunjhunwala did not sell his shares in the company when it had launched its share sale via initial public offering (IPO) in March 2021.

Nazara Technologies shares traded 1 per cent lower at Rs 874, underperforming the Sensex which was 0.04 per cent.