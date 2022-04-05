NCPCR Issues Notice To ICICI Bank After COVID Orphaned Minors Asked To Repay Home Loan

The leading child rights organization, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has filed a notice against ICICI Bank in favour of four minor orphans who were asked to repay the loan amount taken by their parents succumbing to COVID-19.

ICICI bank has requested the orphans who lost their parents in the second wave of COVID-19 and are enduring financial hardship to settle their home loans. According to the complaint filed with the NCPCR, the bank is contacting the grandparents of these four siblings regularly over the repayment of a loan taken out by the applicant and the parents of the minor who are no longer alive.

The notice states, “The Commission requires you to physically appear before the Commission in this matter to furnish an action taken report on April 20, 2022, and to explain the reasons for not furnishing the requisite information sought by the Commission.”

NCPCR issues notice to ICICI bank

According to the panel, these children are experiencing severe financial hardship and it would be extremely difficult for them to repay the loan amount.

These minors' parents took out a loan for Rs. 25 lakh, of which they paid back 7 lakh before becoming infected with COVID and succumbing to the disease during the second wave of COVID-19. NCPCR sent another letter to the bank's senior authorities, asking why they had not responded as the bank official to whom NCPCR's letter was intended did not react.

Given the bank's decision to request the attachment of the residence, the children faced the possibility of losing their home as they are not eligible to repay the loan.

Children’s paternal uncle has remarked that they had requested the bank to let the children keep the house and give them time and allowance to repay the loan amount as soon as they start earning. The family had also attempted to persuade the bank to forgo the loan amount as children are not yet eligible to repay the loan amount.

However, as soon as the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights intervened, the ICICI bank was in talks with the family to come up with an alternative solution to the issue pertaining to the home loan.