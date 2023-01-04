NCW Takes Note Of Air India Incident; Seeks Report Within 7 Days From Airline

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the bizarre instance on an Air India flight where a drunk passenger flashed his private parts and urinated on a female passenger. The NCW chairman Rekha Sharma wrote to the Police Commissioner of Delhi and Chairman of Air India and sought a report within seven days. The incident dates back to November 26, 2022, onboard flight AI102 which was bound from New York to Delhi when a female passenger in her 70s was subjected to a traumatic experience in business class.

"NCW India has taken cognizance. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to CP Delhi to immediately register FIR and to take strict action against the culprit," the organisation tweeted. "NCW has also written to Chairman, Air India to intervene and to take appropriate action in the matter".

In a personal tweet, Sharma also expressed her disappointment as the drunk passenger was let go without any consequences until now. She also cited the claims of the victim, who was a foreign national, that the airlines took no action over it. The woman, in a letter to the Chairman of the Board of Tata and Sons, N Chandrasekaran had told that she asked for a seat change following the incident but the airline refused, saying there are no other seats available.

Air India takes delayed action

As the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) intervened after the matter came to light, Air India announced that it has imposed a 30-day ban on the passenger who committed the offence. The DGA has also sought a report from the airline on the incident and warned that it will "take action against those found negligent".

Air India has "banned the passenger for 30 days, the maximum it is permitted to unilaterally do so, and reported the matter to the DGCA for further action," the spokesperson said in a statement per PTI. "We have also constituted an internal committee to probe lapses on part of Air India's crew and address the deficiencies that delayed quick redressal of the situation", it further said. The Delhi Police, too said that it will file an FIR under sections 354(a) molestation and can also add section 506 criminal intimidation and 290 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).