RBI MPC: Need To Maintain Arjuna’s Eye On Evolving Inflation Scenario: Shaktikanta Das

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that the consumer price index (CPI) inflation still remains above its target although it has come within its tolerance band.

"Headline CPI inflation has come down during March-April 2023 to 4.7 per cent in April, the lowest reading since November 2021. Monetary policy tightening and supply side measures contributed to this process. The easing of inflation was observed across food, fuel and core (CPI excluding food and fuel) categories. Food inflation declined to 4.2 per cent in April, while core inflation moderated to 5.1 per cent," Governor Das said while announcing RBI's monetary policy decision where it kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Governor Das lowered the inflation projection for current financial year to 5.1 per cent from its previous projection of 5.2 per cent with inflation in first quarter at 4.6 per cent, second quarter at 5.2 per cent, third quarter at 5.4 per cent fourth quarter at 5.2 per cent.

However, he warned that inflation has come down within the tolerance range but still remained above its target of 4 per cent and being within the tolerance band was not enough.

"Our goal is to achieve the target of 4.0 per cent, going forward. As Mahatma Gandhi had said “The ideal must not be lowered.” The continuation of the stance of withdrawal of accommodation should be seen from this perspective," Governor Das said.

“At the same time, given the uncertainties, we need to maintain Arjuna’s eye on the evolving inflation scenario,” he added

“The forecast of a normal south-west monsoon by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) augurs well for the kharif crops. Uncertainties, however, remain on the spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon and on the interplay between El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). Geopolitical tensions; uncertainties around the monsoon and international commodity prices, especially sugar, rice and crude oil; and volatility in global financial markets pose upside risks to inflation,” Governor Das said.

The RBI's six-member Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to hold repo rate steady at 6.5 per cent and maintained policy stance as "withdrawal of accommodation" as inflation has been trending below its upper end of tolerance band of 6 per cent in the last two months.