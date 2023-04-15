Neeraj Sharma Launched BrokerApp; Brokers From India And Abroad Can Connect Directly

The real estate sector is progressing day by day. Companies have made various efforts from time to time to connect people in the real estate sector. Whenever we talk about the real estate sector, we cannot forget about "real estate agents." Agents play an important role in this field.

Neeraj Sharma is a well-known name in real estate. Today he launched India's first Social Media Real Estate Brokers App in New Delhi to launch a platform through which brokers from across the country and the world can connect. The BrokerApp is the first step towards connecting like-minded brokers and advisors and working together to create higher earning opportunities. This application allows agents to connect in the country and abroad without any geographical barrier.

The creator of this application is Mr. Neeraj Sharma, a known entrepreneur in the real estate sector. During the app launch, he said his step would be very beneficial for the agents. This app is designed to help brokers make good connections, create new business opportunities and make buying and selling properties easier and more convenient.

Neeraj Sharma has more than a decade of experience in this field. He has also served as CMD in the 'Silver Stone Realty company.

BrokersApp- India's First Social Media App for Brokers:

The better the connections in the real estate sector, the better the agent's grip. With more connections, it becomes easier to sell and buy property. Considering this objective, India's first social media platform was created by Neeraj Sharma for brokers working in this field. In the era of competition, there is much need for a good connection to stay in the market. Now brokers can connect without geographical barriers and buy and sell their properties. Through this app, agents working in rural areas can also connect with agents working at national and international levels. This step is highly commendable in the real estate sector.

Features of BrokerApp:

It is designed for brokers working in real estate. Through this, agents can connect. The app provides everything brokers and agents need to succeed in today's competitive market, from asset management to lead generation and broker networking.

It is very user-friendly, so you can easily strengthen business functions and relationships. With its simple design and easy-to-use technology, BrokerApp encourages brokers and agents to stay organized and on top of their work.

What did Neeraj Sharma say about BrokerApp?

Launch program of Broker App has happened at the BrokerApp at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. In which famous personalities of the country participated. Renowned real estate investors and agents of the country participated in it. Mr. Neeraj Sharma, Founder and CEO of BrokerApp, said, "We are excited to launch BrokerApp and want to provide brokers with a powerful tool to grow their businesses. We aim to streamline the process of buying and selling in Vastu Bazaar. Interactive and BrokerApp is a big step in that direction. In times to come, we hope BrokerApp will become one of the best Vastu apps in the world."

Well-known motivational speaker Sonu Sharma was also present during the app launching; he addressed the people and played a question and answer round with the app's creator. Sonu Sharma actively participated in this program during the app launch. Sonu Sharma said that the app would be a great application through which there will be a revolution in the real estate sector, and brokers will be able to connect easily. He said that through this app, agents could connect, put their ideas in front of each other, and progress in their business.